(CBS) — Chicago Police are investigating a series of burglaries along and around the Magnificent Mile.
A male, African American has burglarized three locations by breaking front door or window glass and stealing unspecified items.
It’s happened three times, all last month:
• 200 block of East Grand Avenue., Saturday, September 21, 2019 during the late evening hours.
• 0-100 block of East Illinois Street., Friday, September 27, 2019 in the early morning hours.
• 600 block of North Michigan Avenue, Saturday, September 28, 2018 in the late evening hours.
The suspect is 5-6, 140 pounds with a dark complexion, police say.
Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives, 312 747 8380.