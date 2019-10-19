  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    10:00 AMHope in the Wild
    10:30 AMBest Friends Furever with Kel Mitchell
    11:00 AMLucky Dog
    11:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burglaries, Magnificent Mile

(CBS) — Chicago Police are investigating a series of burglaries along and around the Magnificent Mile.

A male, African American has burglarized three locations by breaking front door or window glass and stealing unspecified items.

It’s happened three times, all last month:

• 200 block of East Grand Avenue., Saturday, September 21, 2019 during the late evening hours.

• 0-100 block of East Illinois Street., Friday, September 27, 2019 in the early morning hours.

• 600 block of North Michigan Avenue, Saturday, September 28, 2018 in the late evening hours.

The suspect is 5-6, 140 pounds with a dark complexion, police say.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives, 312 747 8380.