CHICAGO (CBS) — As the Chicago teachers’ strike stretches into its fourth day, the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools reached tentative agreements on several issues on Saturday, but both sides said there is a lot of work left to do.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Saturday it’s unlikely a deal will get done in time to resume classes on Monday.

Negotiators for CPS and CTU plan to meet again Sunday at Malcolm X College. Although the union said Saturday they had reached tentative agreements on eight issues, leaders said issues remain around staffing and class sizes.

CTU leaders said the city has made commitments to reducing class sizes and increasing staffing, but the union wants to include language to enforce those provisions.

“A provision where there’s a promise to hire, but there’s no mechanism for what happens if that promise isn’t kept, that’s not so good for us,” Sharkey said. “We have bitter experience with what happens if we can’t actually enforce the stuff that we have.”

CPS students have missed two days of classes so far due to the strike, and both the mayor and the union have pointed fingers at each other for the pace of contract talks.

CTU has accused the school district of stonewalling them, calling negotiations “slow and frustrating.”

Sources said face-to-face negotiations lasted fewer than seven hours on Saturday. The mayor said she would like to see the sessions go longer — 10 hours per day.

“We’ve got to be at the table to be able to get a deal done,” Lightfoot said.

CTU vice president Stacy Davis Gates, however, said across-the-table negotiating has been going on now for months, but the city refused to negotiate on several key issues until just before teachers went on strike.

“It didn’t start yesterday, it didn’t start last week, it started 10 months ago. We came to the table in earnest with proposals,” Gates said. “We were rebuffed, we were told no, we were given the runaround.”

Gates, whose three kids are also out of school right now, says she can empathize with parents dealing with the hardship of a strike.

“I am hopeful that our movement can continue at the table and that we’ll get somewhere on getting this contract,” Gates said.

While both sides seem hopeful a resolution can be reached, the mayor has said it appears classes will be cancelled again on Monday.

“I would be very surprised if classes are going to be open on Monday. We’ll check in with CPS and we’ll make sure we get the word out one way or another, but my expectation is that we will not be back in class on Monday,” she said.

In a statement late Saturday night, the mayor’s office said it will update CPS parents on Sunday on the potential for classes to resume on Monday.