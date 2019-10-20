CHICAGO (CBS) — The Michigan Avenue bridge over the Chicago River will be closed Monday night for testing.
The Chicago Department of Transportation said the upper and lower levels of the bridge will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.
While the bridge is closed, CDOT said drivers headed north on upper Michigan should turn west on Wacker Drive, north on Dearborn Street, east on Ohio Street, and back onto Michigan.
Drivers headed south on upper Michigan should turn west on Ontario Street, south on Clark Street, east on Wacker, and back onto Michigan.
Motorists headed north on lower Michigan should turn east on Wacker, north on Columbus Drive, west on Ontario, and back onto Michigan.
Drivers headed south on lower Michigan should turn east on Illinois Street, south on Columbus, west on Wacker, and back onto Michigan.
CDOT said CTA riders should check the transit agency’s website for the bridge closure’s effect on bus routes.