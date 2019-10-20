CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Reputed Chicago mob capo Joey “The Clown” Lombardo died this weekend, according to federal prosecutors.
Lombardo was 90 years old when he died on Saturday, prosecutors said. He was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder and racketeering in the Operation Family Secrets trial in 2007.
Lombardo was sentenced two years later.
Operation Family Secrets also ended up taking down alleged mob boss James Marcello, convicted loan shark Frank Calabrese Sr., convicted jewel thief Paul Schiro, and retired Chicago Police officer Anthony Doyle. All but Doyle was accused of taking part in at least one killing.
In the 2007 trial, Lombardo took the stand and admitted running what his attorney, Rick Halprin, called “the oldest and most reliable floating crap game on Grand Avenue.” But he denied committing murder or being part of mob.
Lombardo was likely the best-known defendant in the case. After the indictment was unsealed, he went on the lam for eight months before finally being cornered by an FBI organized crime squad in an alley outside Chicago.
The prosecution’s star witness in the trial was Nicholas Calabrese, an admitted hit man who took the stand against his own brother to spell out the allegations, crime by crime. The jury in the trial heard about 18 unsolved killings, including the beating death and cornfield burial of Tony “The Ant” Spilotro, the mob’s man in Las Vegas and the inspiration for Joe Pesci’s character in the 1995 movie “Casino.”
