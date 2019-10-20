Illinois Stuns No. 6 Wisconsin On Last-Second FieldJames McCourt kicked a 39-yard field as time expired and Illinois pulled off the biggest upset of the college football season Saturday.

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints: Three Things To WatchThe Chicago Bears take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Soldier Field. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints: What You Need To KnowThe Chicago Bears play host to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, kickoff is 3:25 p.m. at Soldier Field.

Fantasy Football Start And Sits Week 7: Start Jared Goff Against Falcons?The Fantasy Football Today crew weighs in on why you should have Los Angeles Rams signal caller Jared Goff in the lineup this weekend.

Bulls Top Atlanta Hawks In Preseason FinaleIt was a fun dress rehearsal for the regular season for the Bulls Thursday night as they took on the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center.

A Tale Of Two QuarterbacksThe Saints are on a four game winning streak - all four of those games played without Drew Brees. While the Bears are trying to start a winning streak, with their starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hopefully coming back.