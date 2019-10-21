PARK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Park Forest on Tuesday night were investigating a shooting inside an apartment building that left a man critically injured.
The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. Sunday in an apartment building in the 100 block of East Sycamore Drive in the south suburb, police said.
Numerous shots were fired within the common areas of the apartment building, and one 23-year-old man was critically injured and taken to the hospital by Park Forest paramedics, police said.
The man was believed to have been targeted, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Park Forest police Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.
Park Forest police also noted that families who live in the building where the shooting happened and need assistance may call Community Engagement Coordinator Rachel Wax at (708) 748-9536, or by email at rwax@vopf.com.
The investigation into the shooting continued Monday night. Police did not release further details.