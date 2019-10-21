CHICAGO (CBS)– High winds have left thousands in northwest Indiana without power.
According to NIPSCO, crews are working to restore power to the nearly 50,000 customers affected by outages. Residents have reported downed trees in Dyer among other Indiana areas.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, here are the areas with highest number of customers affected by outages:
Cedar Lake: 1,491
Dyer: 1,052
East Chicago: 3,829
Gary: 25,481
Griffith: 5,245
Hammond: 7,800
According to a NIPSCO spokesperson, the areas affected are largely concentrated in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. The spokesperson said the cause of the outages has been attributed to the high winds that are expected to continue throughout the day.
It is not known when the power restoration will be complete.