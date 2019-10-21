  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– High winds have left thousands in northwest Indiana without power.

According to NIPSCO, crews are working to restore power to the nearly 50,000 customers affected by outages. Residents have reported downed trees in Dyer among other Indiana areas.

Dyer Indiana

As of 10 a.m. Monday, here are the areas with highest number of customers affected by outages:

Cedar Lake: 1,491

Dyer: 1,052

East Chicago: 3,829

Gary: 25,481

Griffith: 5,245

Hammond: 7,800

According to a NIPSCO spokesperson, the areas affected are largely concentrated in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. The spokesperson said the cause of the outages has been attributed to the high winds that are expected to continue throughout the day.

It is not known when the power restoration will be complete.