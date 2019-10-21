CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago teachers’ strike is causing issues for high school soccer teams and they’re pleading with state officials to let them play.
The Illinois soccer playoffs start on Tuesday. Several teams from Chicago say that student athletes will miss out on the opportunities to compete at a high level against some of the best teams in the state.
Also, they won’t have the chance to be viewed by some of university soccer scouts.
IHSA guidelines states, that if a strike started before the beginning of the state series, the school is not allowed to participate. Chicago Public Schools principals submitted an appeal to IHSA to reinstate the boys soccer teams back in the state competition.
The players say these are adult problems.
“the whole program put in a lot of work in the summer, like 95-plus degree weather, but with all that hard work is at jeopardy now, it just goes to waste,” a student athlete told CBS 2.
CBS 2 is waiting for a response from IHSA.