CHICAGO (CBS) —The Chicago Bulls tip-off year three of their rebuild Wednesday in Charlotte against the Charlotte Hornets. They’ve made it known they’re thinking playoffs this year and it all begins tomorrow.
CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke has the details.
The Bulls had a record of 17 wins and 41 losses last year under head coach Jim Boylen, but this year is his first full season at the helm. Boylen isn’t letting the new role affect his approach.
“I just want to help the team,” said Boylen. “As a head coach, sometimes you help them and sometimes you let them help themselves. I want to be there for them, support them, and hopefully we honor our principles and do our basics better, the best we can and we’ll see what happens.”
The Bulls play four of their first five games on the season on the road, with their lone home game of that stretch this Saturday against the defending champion Toronto Rapters.