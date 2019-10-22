  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Illinois, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday is going to be a windy day, with below-average temperatures.

There is a Wind Advisory is in effect in Lake County until 3 p.m. Wind gusts could reach 45 to 50 miles per hour.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, temperatures will be in the 50s and there is a chance for scattered showers through 1 p.m.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s throughout the week with showers possible on Thursday.