CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday is going to be a windy day, with below-average temperatures.
There is a Wind Advisory is in effect in Lake County until 3 p.m. Wind gusts could reach 45 to 50 miles per hour.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, temperatures will be in the 50s and there is a chance for scattered showers through 1 p.m.
7 Day Forecast
— Ed Curran (@EdCurran) October 22, 2019
Temperatures will stay in the 50s throughout the week with showers possible on Thursday.