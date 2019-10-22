CHICAGO (CBS)– With students missing a fourth day of class on Tuesday due to the ongoing Chicago teachers strike, there seemed to be little hope of ending the work stoppage anytime soon.

Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said Monday night that Mayor Lori Lightfoot “dashed our hopes for a quick settlement” by sending the Chicago Teachers Union a letter urging teachers to go back to work during negotiations.

However, the mayor said Sharkey was overstating things, saying her letter was intended to highlight the human cost of the strike, pointing out various ways students are affected beyond missing class.

The mayor criticized CTU for not having their full bargaining team at the table on Tuesday. All but two of the union’s negotiating team was sitting out talks on Tuesday.

“It’s unfortunate that the larger bargaining team has decided that they’re going to take the day off,” said Lightfoot. “There has to be a commitment, and a will, and a sense of urgency on all sides; that’s what’s going to make a difference.”

Lightfoot said CPS is working to make pay raises, smaller class sizes, and increased staffing a reality for teachers; but she said there isn’t unlimited money to meet all of the union’s demands, and pulling people from the table won’t get a deal done.

Sharkey said the CTU’s full bargaining team will be back at the table when the mayor’s team shows it’s serious about negotiating on the remaining issues.

“She just got done saying she had nowhere left to go. So if she says we have nowhere left to go, why should I have 40 people … that should be out in their communities, marching, raising awareness about our issues,” Sharkey said. “When she has something to say about that, when she has an offer to make, we’ll bring them back, and we’ll consider their offers.”

Talks were set to resume on Tuesday with only Sharkey and CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates at the table to represent teachers.

Meantime, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a leading Democratic presidential candidate, joined teachers at a rally Tuesday morning at Oscar DePriest Elementary School on the West Side.

She said the entire nation should support the striking teachers.

“I’m here because the eyes of this nation are upon you. They have turned to Chicago for you to lead the way. For you to show how the power of standing together is the power of making real change in this country,” Warren said.