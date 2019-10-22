CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 8,000 homes and businesses in northwest Indiana remained without power Tuesday morning, a day after powerful winds knocked down power lines, taking out power for up to 50,000 NIPSCO customers.
According to NIPSCO, as of 7 a.m., 8,300 customers were still without power after Monday’s storms. Crews were working around the clock to restore service.
“We do not have an estimate on when power will be restored to each remaining community at this time, however we anticipate having estimated restoration times for any areas remaining without power by mid-day today,” NIPSCO officials said in a statement.
Most of the outages were in Gary, where more than 2,300 customers were without power as of Monday morning, according to NIPSCO.
Strong winds on Monday knocked down several large trees, taking out power lines across the region.
Hammond also had more than 1,400 customers without power, East Chicago had more than 900 outages, and Highland had more than 800 outages.