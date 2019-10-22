CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Two Chicago Police officers were convicted Tuesday of lying to judges to obtain search warrants, and then stealing cash and drugs from the properties they searched.
Sgt. Xavier Elizondo and Officer David Salgado were found guilty on all counts following a trial on conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges. They are accused of a href=”https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2018/07/20/chicago-police-cases-dropped/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>paid informants to lie to judges for search warrants.
Elizondo is also accused of attempting to destroy evidence. Salgado is accused of lying to the FBI.
At the time they were firs charged in May 2018, police Supt. Eddie Johnson called the charges “a disgrace” to the entire department.
Elizondo and Salgado are free on bond until they return to court on Jan. 23 for a sentencing hearing.
