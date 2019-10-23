CHICAGO (CBS) — The Adler Planetarium is in the process of replacing its telescope this month, and it is no easy task.
Crews had to break the old telescope into sections and move it with a crane on Wednesday afternoon.
The largest three parts weighed 600 to 900 pounds.
The new telescope has better optics that let in more light, in order to see dimmer objects in space.
The first 16-inch Adler telescope was installed when the Doane Observatory opened in 1977, WBBM Newsradio reported. A 20-inch telescope replaced it in 1987, WBBM reported.
The new telescope reflector will be 24 inches, WBBM Newsradio reported.
It should be in place by the end of next month.