CHICAGO (CBS) — The sun was out on Wednesday afternoon, but not for long.
A mid-level disturbance will keep shower chances in our forecast through late evening.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reported most activity will be light due to the dry air mass we have in place. Winds shift after this system passes our area, leaving us with a northwesterly wind flow.
The low for Wednesday night is 41, with winds becoming northwest at 10-15 mph.
On Thursday, skies will be mixed with a high of 52. On Friday, conditions will be partly sunny with a high near 50.
Our coldest night looks to be Friday into Saturday, where lows may drop into the upper 20s and lower to mid-30s.
This weekend, look for showers late in the day on Saturday and in the morning on Sunday. The high is expected to hit 55 on Saturday and 57 on Sunday.