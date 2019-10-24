CHICAGO (CBS)– A fight broke out between a homeowner and an intruder inside an Austin apartment.

In the end, it was the offender who was dead when police arrived.

Police said a 51-year-old man broke into the apartment a food mart. He went in through the back window with a stun gun in hand.

#BREAKING: Man found dead after breaking into apartment on Chicago’s West side. Man who fought home invader was bit, scratched & shocked w/ stun gun while staying at his older brother’s Austin apartment. Exact cause of death under investigation.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/v2a41rr6Pp — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) October 24, 2019

But, the 39-year-old man who lives there didn’t give up without a fight.

The invasion took place inside a second floor unit in the 5000 block of Chicago Avenue in Austin.

Police said a fight broke out between the intruder and the man who lived there. During the scuffle, officers believe the offender, bit, scratched and stunned the homeowner.

Police found the invader dead when they arrived.

The exact cause of death is still unknown at this time. Detectives were investigating shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

There are currently no charges against the homeowner, who is being treated at a west suburban hospital for his injuries.

The homeowner’s brother, Marcellus Brown, who lives in the second floor unit, wants more lights and an alarm systems because this is at least the second time the home has been broken into.

The brother said he was not home at the time of the incident.

“I really don’t know what happened,” Brown said. “If you got to protect yourself, you’ve got to protect yourself. I don’t know what happened but the one thing I know, he called me from the hospital and that was it.”

The intruder has been identified as 51-year-old Derek Carson.

This is a developing story.