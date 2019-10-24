CHICAGO (CBS) — With high pressure in control, dry and quiet weather is in place Thursday night through Saturday morning.
But a southern stream system may unload soaking rains into the Chicago area starting Saturday afternoon and night. This storm will connect with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to enhance the rain showers.
Models still differ on timing.
As the surface low strengthens and heads for the Great Lakes Saturday, we may end up with renewed river rises and chances for high waves and lake shore flooding as the northeast flow increases.
The storm should depart in time for a dry Sunday.
On Thursday night, conditions will be mostly cloudy with a low of 38. Clouds are expected Friday morning with sun in the afternoon and a high of 50.
Saturday’s high is 55 as heavy downpours develop in the night. Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 59.