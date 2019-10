'Mitch Trubisky... I'm Not Sure Is The Answer,' Says CBS San Francisco's Dennis O'DonnellThe faltering Bears, behind a struggling Mitch Trubisky, host the Chargers, who are better than their losing record reflects.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 8: With Kerryon Johnson Out, Matt Stafford Will Carry Lions OffenseThe Fantasy Football Today crew discusses why you should have Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford in your lineup this week and which other players should also be there.

Cubs Hire Former Catcher David Ross As New Manager; Ink 3-Year DealRoss, 42, replaces World Series-winning manager Joe Maddon, whose contract was not renewed after the Cubs missed the postseason this year.

David Ross Expected To Be Named New Manager Of Chicago CubsDavid Ross wil be named the new manager of the Chicago Cubs, according to multiple reports.

Bulls Blow 10-Point Lead, Fall To Hornets By 1 In Season OpenerRookie PJ Washington erupted for 27 points on seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets opened the post-Kemba Walker era with a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Bears Trying To Block Out Outside Noise After Disappointing Performance Against New OrleansMatt Nagy says the blinders are up for the Bears as they try to block out all the outside noise and negativity coming off their worst performance in his tenure.