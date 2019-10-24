Filed Under:Crash, Expressway, expressway crash

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people are in serious condition following a crash on the expressway early Thursday morning.

According to police, a 24-year-old driving a 2017 Chevy Convertible lost control of the vehicle and struck a guard rail on the overpass.

The crash took place in the 700 block of West Jackson just before 3:30 a.m.

The driver and a 31-year-old male passenger were transported to Stroger in serious condition, police said.

The driver suffered a leg injury and the passenger suffered internal bleeding.

Police said both are expected to survive.

There will not be any citations issued in this incident, police said.