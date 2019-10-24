CHICAGO (CBS) — Prosecutors say a Kane County school bus aide dragged a special needs student to his seat, and hit him the face three weeks ago, knocking out two teeth, after he refused to move when he was told he couldn’t have a juice box on the bus.
Jean Micklevitz, 63, is charged with aggravated battery of a child. She was arrested Wednesday and was released after posting 10% of her $30,000 bail.
Burlington Central School District 301 bus aide charged for striking a student in the face, knocking out 2 teethhttps://t.co/RQz5qPGBUk pic.twitter.com/Sj8YVdaQnu
Kane County prosecutors Micklevitz, a school bus aide for Burlington Central School District 301, was working on a bus for a special needs student on the morning of Oct. 2, when the boy asked for a juice box as he was getting on the bus.
Micklevitz told him food and drinks aren’t allowed on the bus, and when he refused to move from the steps, she grabbed him and started dragging him to his seat, according to prosecutors. She then hit him several times in the face, knocking out two teeth.
Prosecutors said the boy is under age 13.
Following an investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s office, a judge issued an arrest warrant for Micklevitz on Wednesday. Deputies arrested her later that day, and she later posted bond.
Micklevitz was due back in court at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
If convicted, she faces up to 5 years in prison, and would have to register for 10 years as a violent offender against youth.