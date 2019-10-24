Cubs Hire Former Catcher David Ross As New Manager; Ink 3-Year DealRoss, 42, replaces World Series-winning manager Joe Maddon, whose contract was not renewed after the Cubs missed the postseason this year.

David Ross Expected To Be Named New Manager Of Chicago CubsDavid Ross wil be named the new manager of the Chicago Cubs, according to multiple reports.

Bulls Blow 10-Point Lead, Fall To Hornets By 1 In Season OpenerRookie PJ Washington erupted for 27 points on seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets opened the post-Kemba Walker era with a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Bears Trying To Block Out Outside Noise After Disappointing Performance Against New OrleansMatt Nagy says the blinders are up for the Bears as they try to block out all the outside noise and negativity coming off their worst performance in his tenure.

'LSU Offensive Line Vs. Auburn Defensive Line One Of Great Matchups In SEC' Says Carter Blackburn#2 LSU hosts #9 Auburn in a battle of Tigers, and CBS Sports' Carter Blackburn discusses why the key matchup will come in the trenches.

Blackhawks Blow Lead, Fall To Las Vegas In ShootoutMarc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves through overtime and two more stops in the shootout, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.