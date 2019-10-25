CHICAGO (CBS) — A 42-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two men during a domestic altercation Thursday night, police say.
Charles A. Hightower, of Rockton, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery.
Crystal Lake Police responded to the 100 block of Edgewood Avenue in northwest suburban Crystal Lake around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 for a report of three people stabbed. Police found two adult men there who had been stabbed in the abdomen and one man suffering minor lacerations to his arm.
Hightower fled the scene, Crystal Lake Police say, but officers quickly found him and took him into custody.
Hightower was taken to McHenry County Jail. The two victims stabbed in the abdomen are still hospitalized and remain in critical condition. Police say the case remains an active investigation.