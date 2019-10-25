Third Consecutive Loss For Blackhawks As They Fall To FlyersKevin Hayes scored after he lost a goal because of an offsides challenge, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Bears Work On Passing Game As They Face The Chargers On Sunday"For me, it's not just Mitch. I think it's everybody that has a little edge to him right now because they care."

'Mitch Trubisky... I'm Not Sure Is The Answer,' Says CBS San Francisco's Dennis O'DonnellThe faltering Bears, behind a struggling Mitch Trubisky, host the Chargers, who are better than their losing record reflects.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 8: With Kerryon Johnson Out, Matt Stafford Will Carry Lions OffenseThe Fantasy Football Today crew discusses why you should have Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford in your lineup this week and which other players should also be there.

Cubs Hire Former Catcher David Ross As New Manager; Ink 3-Year DealRoss, 42, replaces World Series-winning manager Joe Maddon, whose contract was not renewed after the Cubs missed the postseason this year.

David Ross Expected To Be Named New Manager Of Chicago CubsDavid Ross wil be named the new manager of the Chicago Cubs, according to multiple reports.