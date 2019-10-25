CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago high school football team is working to keep their playoff chances alive.
Friday morning, the Simeon High School football team will argue why they should be able to play, despite being out of school because of the teachers’ strike.
A HAIL MARY HOPE: With the @CTULocal1 strike sidelining Chicago sports teams from the playoffs, Simeon’s football program is appealling to the @IHSA_IL to save their season.https://t.co/bmPVynmD79@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/yLKLRGHkJi
— Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) October 25, 2019
The rules say teams need to have eight games under their belt to qualify for the playoffs.
Due to the strike, players are hoping the Illinois High School Association will re-classify a scheduling mix-up earlier this season as a forfeit, giving Simeon enough games to be eligible for the postseason.
“I think we are gonna come back,” football player Korey Flowers said. “We should be able to come back, finish off our goals let everybody see and have a successful finish.”
The Simeon football team will be on a conference call to plead their case at 9 a.m.
They’re hoping to learn whether they’re allowed into the playoffs by Monday.
It’s not just football being affected, other athletes are taking legal action to try to salvage their possible state titles.
Several parents of cross country runners at Jones College Prep filed an emergency motion against the IHSA and the Chicago Board of Education.
They say they the strike is unfairly keeping their children from competing in state regionals Saturday.
A hearing on their motion is coming up Friday morning.
Neither ISHA nor the school board have responded.