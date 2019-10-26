CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were critically injured in a shooting while driving early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood, before crashing into another vehicle and injuring two other people.
Police said the men, ages 20 and 22, were driving a Toyota sedan north on Cicero Avenue around 3:40 a.m., when they stopped at a red light at Ohio Street, and two other vehicles pulled up alongside them, and people inside started shooting.
The 22-year-old driver of the Toyota was shot in the neck, shoulder, and arm. The 20-year-old passenger was shot in the back.
After the shooting, the Toyota crashed into a fence, and the driver made a u-turn, heading south on Cicero before rear-ending a black Ford sedan stopped at a red light at Lake Street.
The driver and passenger in the Toyota were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
The 42-year-old man driving the Ford and a 35-year-old female passenger also were taken to Stroger with injuries from the crash. Their conditions were not immediately available Saturday morning.
Police said the shooters fled the scene. A description of the shooters was not available.
No one was in custody Saturday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.