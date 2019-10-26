CHICAGO (CBS) — The 3-3 Chicago Bears play host to the 2-5 Los Angeles Chargers in a noon kickoff at Soldier Field on Sunday.
Here is what you need to know about the game:
The teams are meeting for only the 13th time since the Chargers entered the NFL in 1970. The Bears are 6-1 in the last seven contests, the last time was a 22-19 Bears win in 2015. The Chargers were last at Soldier Field back in 2011, a 31-20 Bears victory.
The Bears will be wearing their alternate orange jerseys on Sunday.
Mitchell Trubisky, who struggled last week after coming off a shoulder injury, has had success against AFC teams. He’s 6-2 in eight career starts.
The Chargers are riding a three-game losing streak, while the Bears have lost two in a row. Something has to give on Sunday.
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers ranks fourth in the NFL in passing (2,114 yards).
Two Bolts receivers rank in the top 10 in the league (Ausin Ekeler, 49 catches, tied No. 3); Keenan Allen 44 catches, No.8), the only team to boast that accomplishment.