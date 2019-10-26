CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoans looking to enjoy their weekend should lookout for heavy rain and strong winds Saturday night and going into Sunday.
Rain totals will likely come to 2 inches by the time the system wraps up Saturday evening, and winds will lead to waves and flooding along the lakeshore overnight.
Expect a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Cook and Lake county shoreline from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Gusty winds up to 40 mph could lead to 8-11 foot waves overnight on Lake Michigan.
Additionally, Flood Watch is in place for De Kalb, La Salle, Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, Kane, Lake and Will counties until 3 a.m. Prepare for some minor street floodng or flooding along streams and rivers due to the rain.
Things will calm down Sunday, with quieter conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s and skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.
Late Monday and early Tuesday will see a chance of showers.