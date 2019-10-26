CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police issued an alert to residents on the South Side after a string of robberies occurred in the past month.
Police say the robberies happened at the following locations in the evening and early morning hours:
- 400 block of East 71st Street on Oct. 13
- 300 block of East 71st Street on Oct. 17
- 6900 Block of Wabash Avenue on Oct. 21
- 7000 S. Calumet Ave. on Oct. 21
- 300 block of East 71st Street on Oct. 21
In each incident, one or two males approached a victim on the street or sidewalk, displayed a gun and demanded property.
The offenders are described as being 16-29 years of age, between 5’1 and 6’3, between 120 lbs and 150 lbs and having dark brown complexion, according to police.
Anyone with information is advised to contact detectives at 312-747-8380.