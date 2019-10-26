  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Officials have released a surveillance image of a male suspect wanted for assault aboard a South Shore Line train.

Transit police for the northern Indiana train service said the man was involved in a battery assault Oct. 17.

(Credit: NICTD Transit Police)

“Please take a look at this photo. You may be able to help police on the South Shore commuter rail line solve a recent assault case,” said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez, Jr. in a Facebook post.

Anyone who recognizes the photographed suspect is asked to contact NICTD Transit Police at 219-398-6000.