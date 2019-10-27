CHICAGO (CBS) — The union representing some Chicago Public Schools support staff has come to a tentative agreement with the city – but that has no effect on the teachers’ strike.
SEIU Local 73 represents custodians, bus aides, security guards, and special education personnel in Chicago Public Schools — about 7,500 school support employees in all, according to published reports.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Sunday night that the city has come to a tentative agreement with SEIU, which the union is now reviewing.
But the Chicago Teachers Union remains at odds with the city, and the Chicago teachers’ strike continues.
Monday will mark the eighth school day of the strike, which is now the longest since a 19-school day Chicago teachers’ strike in 1987.
An SEIU representative said late Sunday that despite the agreement, members of Local 73 would be on the picket lines with the teachers again on Monday.