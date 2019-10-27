Effects Of Teachers' Strike Are Felt As Cross Country Runners Stand Together Despite IneligibilityThe Chicago Teachers Union and the school board met all day and into the night Saturday behind closed doors at Malcolm X College.

Bulls Fall To Toronto Raptors In Home OpenerThe Toronto Raptors spoiled Chicago's home opener by beating the Bulls 108-84 on Saturday night.

Blackhawks Drop 4th Straight In 4-0 Shutout By HurricanesChicago (2-5-2) has lost four straight, including one overtime loss, and entered Saturday's game having scored just one goal in each of its last two games.

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Three Things To WatchHere are three things to watch for as a pair of desperate teams go head to head Sunday when the 3-3 Bears play host to the 2-5 Chargers in a noon kickoff at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers: What You Need To KnowThe 3-3 Chicago Bears play host to the 2-5 Los Angeles Chargers in a noon kickoff at Soldier Field. Here is what you need to know about the game.

37 For Zach LaVine, 25 For Coby White As Bulls Beat Memphis GrizzliesZach LaVine scored 37 points and rookie Coby White had 21 of his 25 points in the second half as the Chicago Bulls rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.