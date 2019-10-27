CHICAGO (CBS)– The family of a Chicago rapper, murdered two years ago, won’t let him be forgotten.
In fact, they’re using his memory to give other kids a better future.
Walter Long Junior, also known as John Walt, was 24 when he was stabbed to death in River West.
He was one of the founding members of the Chicago rap group Pivot Gang.
After he died, his friends and family created “The John Walt Foundation.”
This month, they held the second-annual, “Dinner with John” fundraiser.
The event raised $6,000 that will go to kids between 12 and 14 years old. Each will get $1,000, to pursue careers in the arts.