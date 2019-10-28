CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow could mix in briefly with the rain expected Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
Monday is going to be a cloudy day with temperatures in the low 50s.
A small amount of snow accumulation is possible in northern areas near McHenry, but in most areas nothing will stick. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, light flurries mixed with the rain is possible in northern and western areas.
On Thursday night, there is a chance for snow into early Friday. CBS 2 will continue to update on this snow chance.
The rest of the week is expected to by chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Glaros said some morning temperatures could dip into the 20s.