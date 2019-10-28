CHICAGO (CBS) — Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama will be in Chicago Tuesday for the third annual Obama Foundation Summit.
On Monday, the Obama Foundation released new renderings of the presidential center. The centerpiece of the campus will be located in Jackson Park.
Design updates show a more sculptural architecture and more windows. The 19 acre campus will include an outdoor plaza at the entry. It will have space for live performances and community festivals.
The Obama Center will also house a branch of the Chicago Public Library, complete with an interactive digital media space and rooftop garden.