Bulls Fall To 1-3 As Former Bull Bobby Portis Carries Knicks To Their Season's First VictoryBobby Portis scored a season-high 28 points against his former team, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining, and the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls on Monday night for their first victory of the season.

One-On-One With New Cubs Manager David Ross: 'I Want To Bring Another Championship'The Chicago Cubs on Monday named former catcher David Ross as their new manager.

Piñeiro Misses 41-Yard Field Goal As Bears Lose AgainEddy Pineiro missed a 41-yard field goal as time expired and the Los Angeles Chargers hung on to beat the Bears on Sunday.

Strome, DeBrincat Step Up As Blackhawks Top L.A. Kings

Effects Of Teachers' Strike Are Felt As Cross Country Runners Stand Together Despite IneligibilityThe Chicago Teachers Union and the school board met all day and into the night Saturday behind closed doors at Malcolm X College.

Bulls Fall To Toronto Raptors In Home OpenerThe Toronto Raptors spoiled Chicago's home opener by beating the Bulls 108-84 on Saturday night.