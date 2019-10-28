LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — A middle school principal in Lake Forest offered his resignation Monday night, but with no explanation.
Principal Tom Cardamone handed in his resignation from Deer Path Middle School to the Lake Forest City School Board.
There have not been any public letters to parents or notices on the school’s website indicating Cardamone’s resignation or explaining why he is resigning.
But the school board is set to approve his resignation during a meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to an agenda.
Cardamone is the second Deer Path principal to leave in the past decade.
Back in 2011, a different Deer Path Middle School principal, John Steinert, resigned after parents and state authorities learned that he had pleaded guilty to harassing a 22-year-old college intern in 2009.
Parents did not find out about Steinert’s 2009 arrest and plea until his resignation two years later. At the time of the arrest, District 67 Supt. Harry Griffith reprimanded Steinert rather than firing him because he only saw a heavily redacted version of the Gurnee police report detailing Steinert’s explicit cell phone harassment of a 22-year-old intern.