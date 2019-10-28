CHICAGO (CBS) — State Rep. Luis Arroyo was arrested Monday, accused of bribing an unidentified state senator.
Arroyo, 65, is charged with one count of federal program bribery, according to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago. Arroyo made an initial court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria Valdez and was ordered released on a personal recognizance bond.
According to the complaint, on Aug. 2, 2019, Arroyo offered to pay $2,500 per month to an Illinois state senator in return for the senator’s support of sweepstakes-related legislation that would benefit one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients.
On Aug. 22, 2019, Arroyo met with the senator at a restaurant in Skokie and provided him a check for $2,500 as an initial payment, with the expectation that additional payments would be made for the next six to 12 months, the complaint states.
Arroyo is a Democrat from the 3rd District in Chicago, and has been a state representative since 2006.
If convicted, Arroyo could face up to 10 years in prison.