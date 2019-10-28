Piñeiro Misses 41-Yard Field Goal As Bears Lose AgainEddy Pineiro missed a 41-yard field goal as time expired and the Los Angeles Chargers hung on to beat the Bears on Sunday.

Strome, DeBrincat Step Up As Blackhawks Top L.A. Kings

Effects Of Teachers' Strike Are Felt As Cross Country Runners Stand Together Despite IneligibilityThe Chicago Teachers Union and the school board met all day and into the night Saturday behind closed doors at Malcolm X College.

Bulls Fall To Toronto Raptors In Home OpenerThe Toronto Raptors spoiled Chicago's home opener by beating the Bulls 108-84 on Saturday night.

Blackhawks Drop 4th Straight In 4-0 Shutout By HurricanesChicago (2-5-2) has lost four straight, including one overtime loss, and entered Saturday's game having scored just one goal in each of its last two games.

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Three Things To WatchHere are three things to watch for as a pair of desperate teams go head to head Sunday when the 3-3 Bears play host to the 2-5 Chargers in a noon kickoff at Soldier Field.