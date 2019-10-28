CHICAGO (CBS)– As President Donald Trump arrives in Chicago Monday morning, traffic delays are expected.
HAPPENING NOW: Dozens of Chicago Police officers arriving outside McCormick Place ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to Chicago today.
The president will speak at the International Assoc of Chiefs of Police's annual conference.
Chicago police issued a traffic advisory, warning of street closures around McCormick Place, located at 400 N. Wabash Ave.
Starting at 9:45 a.m., CBS 2’s traffic reporter Yasmeen Hassan recommends avoiding anywhere near the lake including Lake Shore Drive and the Stevenson Expressway.
As protesters and supports gather near Trump Tower Monday, street may be closed.
The streets to avoid near Trump International include Wacker Drive, Wabash Avenue, Adams Street and Michigan Avenue.
Safety barriers have been staged along the Chicago River and Wacker Drive. They can quickly be moved to impose rolling street closures as the presidential motorcade speeds through town.
Trump will arrive in Chicago on Monday morning. He will first be addressing the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference, which will be held at McCormick Place. He will then attend a fundraiser at Trump International Hotel & Tower, 401 N. Wabash Ave.