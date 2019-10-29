CHICAGO (CBS)– An Amtrak train struck a vehicle near Morton Grove Tuesday morning, sending one person in the car to the hospital.
Morton Grove police said a northbound Amtrak train hit a westbound Nissan sedan at the crossing near Lincoln and Lehigh around 6:30 a.m.
The passenger in the car suffered what appeared to be minor injuries, and was taken to the hospital, police said. No other injuries were reported.
Metra Alert MD-N – Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Morton Grove, Amtrak struck a vehicle, extensive delays expected
— Metra MD-N (@metraMDN) October 29, 2019
Metra officials said inbound and outbound Milwaukee District North trains were temporarily halted after the accident, but inbound trains were moving again by 7 a.m., and outbound trains were moving by 7:30 a.m.
MD-North Trains were running up to 25 minutes late.
Metra Alert MD-N – Inbound and outbound trains on the move. Outbound train #2191 and #2101 are operating 15 to 25 minutes behind schedule, Amtrak struck a vehicle.
— Metra MD-N (@metraMDN) October 29, 2019
Amtrak’s Hiawatha Service train 329 was delayed about an hour due to the accident, but also was moving again Tuesday morning.
Hiawatha Service Train 329 is stopped outside of Glenview (GLN) due to a vehicle crossing incident. We will update as more information becomes available.
— Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) October 29, 2019