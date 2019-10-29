  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amtrak, Metra, Metra Delays, Morton Grove

CHICAGO (CBS)– An Amtrak train struck a vehicle near Morton Grove Tuesday morning, sending one person in the car to the hospital.

Morton Grove police said a northbound Amtrak train hit a westbound Nissan sedan at the crossing near Lincoln and Lehigh around 6:30 a.m.

The passenger in the car suffered what appeared to be minor injuries, and was taken to the hospital, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Metra officials said inbound and outbound Milwaukee District North trains were temporarily halted after the accident, but inbound trains were moving again by 7 a.m., and outbound trains were moving by 7:30 a.m.

MD-North Trains were running up to 25 minutes late.

Amtrak’s Hiawatha Service train 329 was delayed about an hour due to the accident, but also was moving again Tuesday morning.