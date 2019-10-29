CHICAGO (CBS)– New video captures the aftermath of a shooting on a Chicago Transit Authority bus in South Chicago Monday.
A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded while on the bus.
Police said the teen got into a fight with someone on the bus near 87th Street and Commercial Avenue.
The other male got off the bus through the rear door and then fired shots back into the bus, striking the boy in the abdomen.
The boy was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition as stabilized. Officials said the teen is expected to recover.
Police are still searching for the gunman.