CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bottled Blonde restaurant and bar in River North said it plans to appeal after a judge revoked its license.
On Wednesday night, CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spotted a sign saying the license at the bar, at 504 N. Wells St., had been revoked by order of the City of Chicago.
NOW:
“License Revoked”
New sign on the doors of “Bottled Blonde” in River North. @cbschicago
Previous Story:https://t.co/MveRfgyQF6 pic.twitter.com/yVjIpgkmCd
— Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) October 30, 2019
Neighbors had complained about loud music, scantily-clad partygoers and piles of vomit often filling the sidewalks outside the Bottled Blonde.
Neighbors, with the backing of Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd), had been calling for the establishment to be shut down as long ago as Wednesday. They said the chaotic scenes that play out near the bar each weekend have become a calamity.
Residents of the upscale neighborhood have been engaged in a battle with the bar since 2017 when complaints started piling up high enough first to prompt the city to move to attempt to revoke Bottled Blonde’s liquor license.
The city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection issued an order to revoke the license in January, but a judge allowed it to stay open at the time pending an appeal filed by Bottled Blonde’s attorneys.
The Bottled Blonde said on Facebook this week that it will be appealing judge’s latest ruling in favor of the license revocation.
“Bottled Blonde is disappointed in the Circuit Court’s ruling and will file an appeal in the coming days,” the establishment said. “Bottled Blonde looks forward to continuing to be a positive addition to the vibrant River North neighborhood.”
The owners may appeal as early as Thursday morning.