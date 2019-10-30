CHICAGO (CBS) — The damaging effect of this morning’s early-season snow is seen on trees, as a number of factors lead to possible damage and destruction. There are a number of ways trees are impacted.
An autumn snowfall hits trees that are still full of leaves. The leaf coverage on deciduous trees increases the surface area of the tree and snow adds a tremendous weight to branches. The branches bend down, exposing more leaf area to snowfall, and that increases the weight even more. Snow that falls during winter doesn’t stress a tree as much because the leaves are gone but an autumn snow, or late spring snowfall, can take down limbs or even entire trees.
The other factor that makes the snow so damaging to trees is that an autumn snow may be accompanied by temperatures that are quite warm. This means the snow is very wet and heavy, a bad combination for a tree that’s still full of leaves.
Another factor to consider at this time of year are strong autumn winds. They add additional stresses to a tree that’s full of leaves and full of heavy snow.
Even a few inches of early-season snow can result in breaking limbs and falling trees. This can result in property damage to homes and cars, blocked roads and downed power lines. Smaller, ornamental trees in your yard may suffer permanent damage. Brush snow off of them, if you can, and always keep trees well pruned.
We can all learn from something from evergreen trees. They’re prepared for snow, with their flexible branches bending to accept the weight and springing back when it melts.