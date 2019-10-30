Filed Under:Chicago News, CTA, Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) — Southbound Red Line trains were resuming normal service Wednesday afternoon, after they were rerouted to the ‘L’ tracks downtown for more than three hours, due to a problem with the subway tracks at the Grand station.

The CTA said 95th-bound Red Line trains were rerouted to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak starting around 10:30 a.m. “due to a track condition at Grand.”

Normal service resumed around 1:40 p.m.

Northbound trains on the Red Line were not affected by the track issue.