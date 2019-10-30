CHICAGO (CBS) — Southbound Red Line trains were resuming normal service Wednesday afternoon, after they were rerouted to the ‘L’ tracks downtown for more than three hours, due to a problem with the subway tracks at the Grand station.
The CTA said 95th-bound Red Line trains were rerouted to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak starting around 10:30 a.m. “due to a track condition at Grand.”
Normal service resumed around 1:40 p.m.
[Major Delays] Red Line service is resuming its normal routing, via the subway, btwn Fullerton & Cermak-Chinatown after an earlier reroute.
— cta (@cta) October 30, 2019
Northbound trains on the Red Line were not affected by the track issue.