CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s snowing in Chicago areas, mostly south and southwest of the city.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 10 a.m. for DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, Kane, La Salle, Will and Cook counties.

CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis reported nearly 2 inches of snow has fallen in Downers Grove.

While areas near the lake may see slushy accumulation, Ellis said some western and southwestern suburbs could see 2 to 4 inches of snow. CBS 2’s Mobile Weather Lab captured snow in Lemont, Illinois and other southwest suburbs early Wednesday morning.

CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said some areas could see 2 to 4 inches of snow, that is sticking.

CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis warns drivers of slick conditions. While driving in the Mobile Weather Lab, Ellis saw a wrong-way driver on I-55 who Spun out due to the slick road.

The snow is impacting morning commuters, not only in the suburbs but in the city as well. A viewer captured the snowfall in Chicago’s West Loop from the UIC-Halsted CTA station.

Credit: Lucas Kaplan

Glaros said the snow will eventually turn to rain throughout the day. Wednesday temperatures are expected to stay in the 40s.

Rain and snow is also predicted for Halloween on Thursday.

