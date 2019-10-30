CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s snowing in Chicago areas, mostly south and southwest of the city.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 10 a.m. for DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, Kane, La Salle, Will and Cook counties.

Nearly 2" of snow in Downers Grove, but some rain and melting has made for a lot of slush. pic.twitter.com/XTWiHwOAMm — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) October 30, 2019

CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis reported nearly 2 inches of snow has fallen in Downers Grove.

MWL Update : Bolingbrook. Accumulating snow. About 1/2 on cars. Roads slushy, becoming snow covered. pic.twitter.com/1I0mfFMM9j — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) October 30, 2019

While areas near the lake may see slushy accumulation, Ellis said some western and southwestern suburbs could see 2 to 4 inches of snow. CBS 2’s Mobile Weather Lab captured snow in Lemont, Illinois and other southwest suburbs early Wednesday morning.

This is what will greet most of you this morning in Chicagoland, especially west and southwest of the city. Details starting at 430 on @cbschicago . pic.twitter.com/SKXF48O8Ob — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) October 30, 2019

CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said some areas could see 2 to 4 inches of snow, that is sticking.

We’re seeing snow flurries right now in the western suburbs. This is on the Eisenhower near Hillside.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/gjdEdIbDXg — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) October 30, 2019

CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis warns drivers of slick conditions. While driving in the Mobile Weather Lab, Ellis saw a wrong-way driver on I-55 who Spun out due to the slick road.

Came upon this car going the wrong way on I-55 near Weber Rd. They spun out and ended up facing the wrong direction. pic.twitter.com/9n3kiPovgB — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) October 30, 2019

The snow is impacting morning commuters, not only in the suburbs but in the city as well. A viewer captured the snowfall in Chicago’s West Loop from the UIC-Halsted CTA station.

Glaros said the snow will eventually turn to rain throughout the day. Wednesday temperatures are expected to stay in the 40s.

Rain and snow is also predicted for Halloween on Thursday.

Check back for live updates.