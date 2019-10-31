CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s been a long 11 days for parents and students.
CBS 2’s Marissa Parra hit the streets to get a sense of how the’re feeling about school being back on Friday.
At Coonley Elementary School, on some days, over 100 students would come to the school during the strike for day-long activities to keep them busy.
It was a temporary solution for parents who didn’t have anyone to keep an eye on them. Now both parents and students are excited for things to get back to normal.
Parents said it was the unpredictability that made everything that much tougher, waiting every night to find out if school was back on the next day.
“It was fun the first, like, three days,” fourth grader Lilian Freda. “But now it’s just boring.”
“I’m happy because we get to go back to school again and see all my friends again and my teacher,” said third grader Zoe Kelley.