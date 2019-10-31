  • CBS 2On Air

(CBS) –The House of Representatives voted to approve the rules governing the next steps in the impeachment inquiry, ushering in a new phase of the investigation that poses the greatest threat to the Trump presidency to date.

The vote was 232 to 196, with two Democrats joining all Republicans in voting against passage.

Here is how the Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin delegations voted:

ILLINOIS

Democrats (YES): Bobby Rush, Robin Kelly, Dan Lipinski, Chuy Garcia, Michael Quigley, Sean Casten, Danny Davis, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Jan Schakowsky, Brad Schneider, Bill Foster, Lauren Underwood, Cheri Bustos.

Republicans (NO): Mike Bost, Rodney Davis, John Sminkus, Adam Kinzinger, Darin LaHood

INDIANA

DEMOCRATS (YES): Pete Visclosky, André Carson

REPUBLICANS (NO):  Jackie Walorski, Jim Banks, Jim Baird, Susan Brooks, Greg Pence,  Larry Bucshon, Trey Hollingsworth

WISCONSIN

DEMOCRATS (YES): Mark Pocan, Ron Kind, Gwen Moore

REPUBLICANS (NO): Bryan Steil, James Sensenbrenner, Glenn Grothman, Mike Gallagher

 

 

 