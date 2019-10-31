  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — What can brown do for you? UPS may hire you for the holidays.

On Friday – which the company has dubbed Brown Friday, the company is looking to hire 100,000 seasonal employees. At least 50,000 people will be signed up in one day.

Full- and part-time positions as package handlers, drivers, and driver-helpers are needed. The company says many seasonal workers can stay as permanent employees.

A total of 185 job fairs will take across the country, including several locations in our areas.

