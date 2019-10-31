CHICAGO (CBS) — The boys’ cross-country team at Jones College Prep issued an urgent plea Thursday asking that the IHSA let them run.
Now that the Chicago teachers’ strike is over, the team has filed an appeal with the Illinois High School Association. On Friday of last week, a judge ruled that the team could not run at the state regionals last weekend because the teachers’ strike was still in progress.
Kevin Sterling, an attorney with a son on the cross-country team at Jones College Prep, had sent a letter last week to the IHSA in an effort to get the team to compete in the state regionals despite the teachers’ strike. Sterling said the IHSA’s wording about the subject was confusing.
Sterling met with the IHSA to argue that the previous meet should quality, but the IHSA wouldn’t budge and a judge also said no.
Jones Prep cross country told a judge players will suffer damages in terms of missed scholarship that can’t be calculated, and said they have the right to run.
Now, Jones Prep wants the IHSA to consider allowing some runners to compete in the sectionals this weekend.
“We’ve been working hard in the classrooms. We’ve been working hard while the break or the strike has been happening, and we’ve been patient, and we’re just hoping that you hear our plea, and we’re excited to compete,” said student athlete Colin Greiner.
Their appeal is set to go before a judge on Friday morning before 8 a.m.