CHICAGO (CBS) — A seven-year-old girl seriously hurt after being shot while trick-or-treating.

CBS 2 has learned a person of interest is being questioned by police. Authorities will only identify that person as a juvenille.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole has the latest from Little Village with new information in the investigation.

That little girl is listed in serious condition with a gunshot would to the neck.

Cell phone video captured the seven shots that rang out and the chaos afterwards. In a spray of gang-related gunfire, a seven-year-old girl, innocently dressed as a ladybug, and trick-or-treating with her family, was shot in the chest and neck.

A woman, who doesn’t want to be identified, said her sister works at the nearby Metro PCS. The sister ushered the injured girl and her father inside, and began applying pressure to her wounds to try and save the child.

“She felt the need to help her. She saw her laying down on the floor bleeding,” said the woman.

“I said to the children ‘come in, I think it’s fireworks,” said Jose Varela of nearby Trinium Design.

“The shooting yesterday was reprehensible. Those involved don’t deserve to be in our city,” said Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Johnson said community reaction has been considerable, with multiple calls coming in with leads. The shooter was apparently wearing a white “Jason” mask and a teenager police call “a person of interest” is currently being detained.

In the meantime, area business owners and churches are coming together, organizing an upcoming vigil in support of the injured girl.

“She’s a child of Little Village. We love her, we’re praying for her and that we care about her,” said Little Village business owner Peter Garza.

The intended taret was a 32-year-old man wounded in the hand. Police said he is not cooperating in the investigation.

Both the superintendent and Mayor Lori Lightfoot visited the family at the hospital Friday. Through a statement, the family said they are touched by the outpouring of support that they are receiving, not only from Chicago, but from around the nation.