CHICAGO (CBS) — A 29-year-old woman was in police custody Saturday morning after a crash involving a Chicago Police sport-utility vehicle in Lawndale.
Police said around 10 p.m. Friday, the marked squad car was headed north in the 900 block of South Cicero Avenue, near Fifth Avenue – without lights or sirens running – when a 2011 gray Buick Lucerne crossed over into the northbound lanes and crashed into it.
The Buick hit the side of the squad car and both vehicles were sent off the road, police said.
The two officers in the squad car were taken to an area hospital in good condition with body soreness, police said.
The driver of the Buick, a 29-year-old woman, was taken into custody for a driving under the influence investigation, police said. She refused medical treatment, while her two young passengers were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where their condition was stabilized.
The 15-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy in the vehicle with the woman suffered lacerations and bruising, police said.
The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating Saturday morning, and charges were pending against the driver.