CHICAGO (CBS) — Santa has gotten a head start on making his holiday appearances.
He stopped by Macy’s on State Street on Saturday, where the Great Tree was unveiled in the Walnut Room. Macy’s touts the Walnut Room as the first restaurant in a department store and the nation’s longest continuously running restaurant.
The 45 foot tree, decorated with 2,000 ornaments and 6,000 lights, has been a centerpiece of the holiday season for 112 years.
Visitors also got to enjoy the 52nd annual holiday windows, which were unveiled Saturday.
This year’s theme, “Believe in the Wonder,” is told through the animated story of Sunny the Snowpal. The window display runs through Jan. 5.