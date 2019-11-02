CHICAGO (CBS) — A 33-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after a physical altercation at a business in the Roseland neighborhood, Chicago police say.
The man was shot in the chest around 4:50 p.m. in front of a residence in the 10900 block of South Vernon, according to police. The altercation with an unknown male offender began at a nearby commercial business, police say.
The man was taken to University of Chicago Medicine in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
Area South detectives are investigating.