CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old man is expected to will face a charge of driving under the influence, after crashing into a home in northwest suburban Arlington Heights on Saturday morning, when he lost control of his pickup truck while turning at the nearby intersection.
Police said a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado was heading north on Wilke Road around 4:15 a.m., when the driver turned east onto Kirchoff Road, and lost control of the truck. The vehicle Chevy went across Kirchoff Road; and crashed into a fence, a tree, and then a home at the nearby corner of Kirchoff and Yale.
The driver was seriously injured, but was expected to survive, according to police. The homeowners were on the second floor of the home at the time of the crash, and were not injured.
The attached garage of the home was damaged in the crash.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation on Sunday, but police said the driver would be charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to wear a seatbelt, and improper lane use once he is released from the hospital. Additional charges are possible, police said.