CHICAGO (CBS) — A 39-year-old man was shot while driving on Interstate 57 early Sunday.

Illinois State Police said the man was driving south on I-57 near 147th Street around 1:45 a.m. when he was shot.

The victim drove himself to the hospital, and his injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

All southbound lanes of I-57 were shut down at 147th Street from about 3:20 a.m. until about 5:30 a.m. as police investigated.

No one was in custody Sunday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.