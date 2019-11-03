CHICAGO (CBS) — A 39-year-old man was shot while driving on Interstate 57 early Sunday.
Illinois State Police said the man was driving south on I-57 near 147th Street around 1:45 a.m. when he was shot.
The victim drove himself to the hospital, and his injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.
All southbound lanes of I-57 were shut down at 147th Street from about 3:20 a.m. until about 5:30 a.m. as police investigated.
No one was in custody Sunday morning.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.