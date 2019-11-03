Three people were injured in a crash on Lower Wacker Drive downtown early Sunday.
Police said a 2012 Acura SUV was driving on the first block of West Lower Wacker Drive around 1:35 a.m., and was turning left, when it crashed into a 2015 GMC that was headed east on Wacker.
The driver of the Acura, a 49-year-old man, was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition, and was stabilized, according to police and fire officials.
The driver of the GMC, a man in his 20s, also was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition, and also was stabilized, police and fire officials said.
A passenger in the GMC, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition, and was stabilized.
Police said the driver of the Acura was cited for improper left turn and failure to reduce speed.