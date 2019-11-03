  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were searching for a man who has been missing for more than a week from South Shore.

Donald Thorpe, 62, was last seen Friday, Oct. 25, in the 6700 block of South East End Avenue, police said.

Donald Thorpe

Donald Thorpe, 62, was last seen in South Shore on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Thorpe is African-American, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and a medium complexion, and also has burn marks from his neck to his belly and on the fronts and backs of his legs, police said.

Thorpe was last seen wearing a blue dress hat, a brown winter coat, a dirty white short-sleeved T-shirt, blue dress pants, and white Nike Air Force Ones.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.