CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were searching for a man who has been missing for more than a week from South Shore.
Donald Thorpe, 62, was last seen Friday, Oct. 25, in the 6700 block of South East End Avenue, police said.
Thorpe is African-American, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and a medium complexion, and also has burn marks from his neck to his belly and on the fronts and backs of his legs, police said.
Thorpe was last seen wearing a blue dress hat, a brown winter coat, a dirty white short-sleeved T-shirt, blue dress pants, and white Nike Air Force Ones.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.